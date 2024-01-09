Good morning. Another multi-faceted storm will impact our area tonight and early Wednesday.

Before the storm starts, it would be a good idea to remove any snow from around your house (I did this yesterday), make sure sump pumps are good to go and you should clear storm drains of snow and ice. Have flashlights ready and charge your devices early this evening as power outages are possible.

TODAY

The weather starts off quiet today with clouds thickening up quickly. Temperatures will rise into the low 40s this afternoon. Rain showers arrive late afternoon and early evening, and may even begin as some wet snow flakes inland.

TONIGHT’S STORM

Rain will become widespread this evening, heavy at times. With the strong southeasterly winds, visibility will become poor on area roads. Winds late in the night will be gusting to 65mph, especially near the south coast. Power outages are expected.

RAINFALL

We definitely don’t need this rain. Another 1 to 3″ is expected with this storm, in a fairly short period of time. That rain, combined with snowmelt will create street and poor drainage flooding. In addition, we’ll see rivers rise quickly tomorrow.

A Flood Watch is in effect for entire area.

DAMAGING WINDS

The winds will pick up through the evening, but the strongest of the winds will arrive after midnight…possibly peaking between 2 and 4AM Wednesday. There will be wind damage and power outages Wednesday morning. Prepare yourself just in case.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Providence area and for areas south and east. Wind Advisory north and west of Providence where gusts will get as high as 50mph.

COASTAL FLOODING

If the strongest of the winds can line up with the high tide, coastal flooding is possible along the coasts of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The high tide time is generally between 6 and 7AM Wednesday. The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier may need to be closed for the second time in a month to prevent Providence from flooding.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for our area.

Temperatures will actually rise through the night.

TOMORROW

Most of the rain, wind and coastal flooding will be done by 7AM. This will be a quick-moving storm. However, with 1 to 3″ of rain plus snowmelt, rivers will rise quickly. We expect all the major rives to go into flood stage later today. In addition, smaller streams will likely flood, too.

And looking ahead, we have another storm which will impact us Friday night into Saturday morning; although that storm does not look as intense, right now.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

