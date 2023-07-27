Good morning! Hot and humid weather will be here today, and this could be our first day hitting 90°, officially. Busy Thursday ahead! Here’s what we are tracking….

Heat Advisory inland

inland High Surf Advisory for area beaches

for area beaches Gale Warning for Naragansett Bay

for Naragansett Bay Flood Watch for inland areas

for inland areas Strong to Severe storms possible later today.

Temperatures this morning will climb quickly through the 70s and into the 80s.

BEACH AND BOATING

Thinking of heading to the beach? It would be a great place to cool off, but a High Surf Advisory is in effect today. Dangerous rip currents are possible due to the rough surf. Lifeguards will likely limit how far into the water you can go at ocean-facing beaches.

At the beach, highs will be in the mid 80s with high humidity.

On the bay, it’ll be pretty windy with southwest winds 10-20kts with gusts to 30kts in the afternoon. In fact, a Gale Warning is in effect for Thursday on the bay…probably not the best day to be out on the water. While it won’t be windy all day, there will be some bursts of strong winds are possible…please don’t be caught off guard.

TODAY’S FORECAST

The Heat Advisory has been extended down to the shoreline.

We’re expecting high temperatures around 90 today with higher humidity. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 90s to around 100. This would be a good day to take it easy, drink lots of water and check on your neighbors/elderly. And don’t forget the pets! They feel the heat, too! Give them cool shelter and water.

Most of the day will be dry, but some strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Some storms could contain damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent lightning. While the chances are low, a tornado is possible in our area, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Evening storms could be strong to severe with straight-line wind damage possible.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

We’re going to be in the heat and high humidity once again. In fact the worst of the heat will likely be tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 90s inland with heat index values getting into the low 100s in the afternoon. Tomorrow will be another good day to to take it easy, find somewhere cool.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo