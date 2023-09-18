FLOOD WATCH for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts from 11 AM to 2 AM. 1-3″ of rain is expected. On top of what has fallen the past 2 weeks, flooding could easily occur, including some flash flooding. Please, do not attempt to drive through a flooded roadway.

Good morning! After a beautiful, dry day yesterday, we’ve got more rain today…some of which could be heavy. Once we get past today, the rest of the week looks very nice!

TODAY

Light rain is expected through the morning commute, but the rain will start to become more widespread and heavier by mid-day and through the afternoon.

We’ll see a cold front advance eastward through the day with a wave of low pressure riding up the coastline.

Light to moderate rain showers are expected during the morning commute.

That low will help to enhance the intensity of the rain starting around mid-day and during the PM hours today.

Inland areas of Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA have received between 3 and 11″ of rain in the past 2 weeks, so this additional rain certainly cause some flooding, perhaps some flash flooding.

We’ll see the heavy rain continue into the evening commute. Please remember: NEVER ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. Find another way to your destination. We’ll likely find many roads flooded.

The rain should taper to showers just after the PM commute, but flooding issues will likely linger.

How much rain are we talking about. Multiple computer models indicate we’re looking at 1 to 3″ of rain. Please don’t take the output from this computer model verbatim, but is shows the idea that a lot more additional rain is coming.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

Tuesday will be a beautiful day….a day to dry out. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and a light northwesterly wind.

Highs will be in the mid 70s with dropping humidity levels.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo