Flood Watch continues into Friday morning. Rainfall of 0.5″ to 1.5″ with isolated higher amounts could cause some street and poor drainage flooding. Remember, NEVER cross a flooded roadway.

Good morning! Showers and t’storms are expected this morning, some with very heavy rainfall which could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. If we get enough rain, some flash flooding is possible. Remember, NEVER drive through a flooded roadway….find another way to your destination.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5″ per hour will cause ponding on area roads and some street flooding.

Showers and t’storms are possible through the morning commute. Don’t take the placement of the heavy rain to be exact, but more of a guide that there will be some heavy rain in the area.

Showers may linger through the morning and into the early afternoon, then skies should become drier as we head toward evening.

At the beaches today, expect showers and downpours through the morning, possibly into the early afternoon. On the bay, winds will be from the south 5-10kts with some gusts to 20kts in the afternoon and showers and t’storms will obviously reduce visibility on the water.

THE WEEKEND

If you’re thinking of heading to the beach or out on the bay this weekend, Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days.

Saturday will start out with some scattered showers in the area.

Most of the day will be dry, however, with some showers staying mainly to our north.

We’ll get some sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 80s and continue very humid…like Florida humid.

Sunday won’t be a complete washout, but some scattered showers are possible as we head through the day….including the morning….

…and afternoon. With all the moisture in the air, any showers could be quite heavy with more localized flooding possible. Some t’storms are also possible on Sunday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo