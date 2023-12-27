Hey everyone!

We’re tracking showers overnight tonight into the Thursday morning commute which could impact travel conditions.

The steadiest and heaviest rain looks to fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute. Watch for areas of patchy fog tonight as well, which will further reduce visibility. A mixed in thunderstorm is possible as well, especially during the pre-dawn hours. Winds won’t be much of a factor with this storm, generally staying north-northeast around 5-10mph.

THURSDAY MORNING

Thursday morning will start with continued widespread rain and some patchy fog. Showers will start to lessen as we head towards the afternoon with showers turning more scattered and lighter in nature. Temps will stay mild throughout the morning at right around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Lingering patchy fog as well as some scattered showers are expected during the afternoon hours on Thursday, but conditions are expected to stay dry overall. Temps will stay mild right around 50 degrees.

RAIN FORECAST

FORECAST RADAR THURSDAY 2:30 AM

FORECAST RADAR THURSDAY 6 AM

FORECAST RADAR THURSDAY 8 AM

FORECAST RADAR THURSDAY 11 AM