Hey everyone!

Any foggy areas are lifting and we’re seeing brighter skies. That trend will continue for the rest of the day too! Highs top out well into the 70s.

Clouds and fog will return for tonight into Friday, so you may want to give yourself a little more time as well for the morning commute on Friday.

This time around on Friday, not much sun, if any, is expected as clouds will really take over, especially for later in the day.

All eyes turn to later Friday night and Saturday. Our next weather system involves a cold front arriving from the west and Tropical Storm Philippe.

You can see the cold front across the Great Lakes and Philippe to the southeast of New England on Friday morning.

Friday looks mainly cloudy with perhaps a passing shower or two especially later in the day. Drizzle and mist also possible.

Southern New England may actually end up between the two areas of heaviest rain. Notice one area of New York state and another over far Eastern Massachusetts. This scenario would bring us clouds, drizzle, mist, occasional showers along with cool temperatures and breezy conditions and keep the heaviest rains to our west AND east.

Our weather looks to begin improving Saturday night but until then expect a cool, damp, cloudy, and at times wet day.

Of course, any shift in storm track or timing differences will play a role in what Southern New England ultimately sees so you’ll want to check back over the next day or so.