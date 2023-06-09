AIR QUALITY ALERT: Smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada will still be around today. Those with hear and respiratory ailments, especially, should stay indoors with the windows closed.

Good morning and happy Friday! A lot to talk about this morning.

We’re starting another day with an Air Quality Alert. Later in the day, we’ll have some showers and t’storms in the area. Some storms could bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo