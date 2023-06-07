Good morning! We’ve got another Air Quality Alert for today. Although levels will be lower, the amount of fine particles in the air will still be considered unhealthy.

Weather-wise, we’ll have temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a blend of hazy sunshine and clouds.

We’ll still have the chance for a shower, but we aren’t expecting them to be as numerous as the showers and t’storms we had Tuesday afternoon. Storms became severe in western Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon…some with large hail.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo