SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning for northwest Providence county . Highest snow totals expected here with 6 to 10 inches. Winter Weather Advisory elsewhere where up to 6″ is possible (the least toward the coast).

Good morning! This storm will impact us in three phases. The first started last night and continued into early this morning in the form of snow for most areas. The second will be a light mix through the morning. The third phase will be a quick temperature drop this morning and a switch back to accumulating snow as the storm pulls away. The town-by-town breakdown is below.

Here’s what we’re expecting in map form.

TODAY

We’ll see temperatures rise a bit this morning, then that quick drop this morning…falling through the 30s from the northwest down to the coast by evening. Any surfaces not treated will ice up, so make sure you clear your steps/driveway before this afternoon. We’ll see that flip back to accumulating snow starting around noon in northern Rhode Island.

This morning, expect a light mix of sleet, rain and snow, except maybe all snow in extreme northern Rhode Island.

The area of low pressure responsible for all this snow, sleet and rain will be passing south of Rhode Island late this morning, so we’ll still have a pretty good fetch off the ocean.

As a result, we’ll see that light mix in the area through the morning. This won’t last all day, however.

In the afternoon, as the storm begins to pull away, our winds become more northerly and colder air moves back through the region, falling below freezing through the afternoon. As that happens, we’ll see the flip back to snow across most of the region (from north to south through the afternoon). As the temperatures drop, accumulations will begin again…even at the south coast. In fact, that might be when most of the accumulations for the coast happen…late in the afternoon and evening.

Most the snow should be ending between 8 and 9PM.

Travel today will be poor. Road crews have been out all night plowing the road and as temperatures warm this morning, road conditions should improve (for those roads which were plowed). Travel conditions will likely deteriorate again this afternoon as temperatures drop and more snow arrives. Expect poor visibility and snow-covered roads again this afternoon.

With all that in mind, here’s how the snow should pile up in Providence through the day.

…and in Woonsocket…

TOWN-BY-TOWN BREAKDOWN

Here’s a breakdown of the cities and town total snowfall by tonight.

…and in Bristol County, MA

