Good morning. It certainly is a stormy night! Torrential rains and damaging wind gusts are moving through the region, and we’ll be assessing the flooding, damage and power outages through the morning on 12 News. We’ll also be monitoring the coast for coastal flooding and the rivers for flooding.

Winds have gusted as high as 65mph at Conimicut Light off the Warwick coast.

Rainfall amounts, so far, have ranged, generally, between 1 and 3″ across the area.

TODAY

The worst of the storm will be all done by 5AM. It’ll be quite mild this morning, and all the snow will likely be melting, adding to the flooding potential. A few additional rain showers are possible through the day, but nothing heavy. Temperatures will hit the low 50s, then fall off a bit through our Wednesday. Gusty winds will continue through the afternoon…some gusts to 30-35mph are possible from the southwest.

RAINFALL

We’re still expecting 2-4″ of rain which will likely lead to flooding. Flood Warning have been issued for a good portion of our area (red below).

COASTAL FLOODING

Strong winds will push ocean water into our coastline. Narragansett Bay could see the brunt of the coastal flooding with water levels expected to reach 9 feet in Providence. High tide in our area is generally between 6 and 7:45AM. A couple hours before and after, we may see minor to moderate coastal flooding up Narragansett Bay and along the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect this morning for all coastal areas.

RIVER FLOODING

We’re keeping an eye on all the rivers. If you live along a river that flooded in December, it may flood again over the next few days. The Pawtuxet is expected to reach major flood stage tonight, perhaps cresting around 14 feet. Keep in mind, the Pawtuxet reached its second highest level on record the week before Christmas. We could see that challenged this week. Meanwhile, the Blackstone and Wood Rivers will come close to moderate flood stage tonight. Smaller streams and rivers could also overflow their banks, including the Woonasquatucket and Pocasset.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies tonight with colder temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TOMORROW

Cool and dry for Thursday, but rivers will likely continue to rise.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have another storm on the way for Friday night and Saturday. This storm could bring additional rain and wind and possibly even more coastal flooding. We’ll see….one storm at a time.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

