SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Strong wind gusts could cause wind damage and power outages this morning. In addition, 2-4″ of rain is possible which will lead to street, poor drainage and river/stream flooding. Coastal flooding is also possible around the mid-day high tide.

Another Monday, another impactful, multi-faceted storm.

Strong Winds

Heavy Rain

Coastal Flooding

Potential River and Stream Flooding

TODAY

Expect a slow morning commute with a heavy windswept rain. at times. It’ll be quite mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Showers will linger during the afternoon, but the heaviest and more widespread rain will be in the morning. The strongest of the winds will be this morning into the early afternoon.

Strong Winds

Southerly winds could gust to 60mph this morning, possibly into the early afternoon. Wind damage and power outages are possible across all of Southeast New England, as a result.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of our area.

Heavy Rain

Expect heavy rain through the morning commute, leading to street and poor drainage flooding. Two to four inches of rain are expected.

A Flood Watch is in effect for our the Providence area and communities to the north and west.

Coastal Flooding

High tides today are generally around noon time. The strong winds expected will help to create some coastal flooding an hour before and after high tide.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for coastal communities along coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including in and around Narragansett Bay.

River and Stream Flooding

After 2-4″ of rain sent area rivers into minor and moderate flood stage last Monday, river basins remain swollen. An additional 2-4″ of rain will likely create more flooding over the next two days.

TONIGHT

Clouds will linger through the evening, but we’ll get some partial clearing late in the night. Overnight lows will be around 39.

TOMORROW

Partly sunny skies for Tuesday. It looks like we’ll be staying dry, but it won’t be as mild as today. Highs will be more seasonable, between 40 and 45. It’ll be pretty blustery, however…wind chills will be dipping into the 20s at times tomorrow.

