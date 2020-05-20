RILiving.com

Cole Cabinet Company is a retailer of kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinets manufactured by Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, and Yorktowne just to name a few. These lines allow us the flexibility to offer you builder grade, stock, semi-custom, and custom cabinets in all wood species, stains, and laminates at affordable prices. Our kitchen design services are offered to you at no extra charge.

If you need a complete remodeling or just a new counter top, Cole Cabinet will coordinate your project for a smooth hassle free remodeling experience. We work directly with homeowners as well as with builders, contractors and architects.