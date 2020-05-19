RI Housing works to ensure that all people who live in Rhode Island can afford a healthy home that meets their needs. We provide loans, grants, education and assistance to help Rhode Islanders find, rent, buy, build and keep a good home.

FIRST-TIME HOME BUYER PROGRAM:

Thinking about buying your first home? RI Housing has been making home ownership a reality for first-time home buyers for almost 50 years. We offer loans at attractive interest rates, as well as a variety of extra assistance options, including down payment and closing cost assistance. To help home buyers become successful homeowners, we offer both in-person and online home buyer education classes. Our first-time home buyer loans offer 100% financing available (no down payment required), down payment and/or closing cost assistance, and no mortgage insurance program available for qualified borrowers. With a network of 30+ participating lenders and the RI Housing Loan Center, we can help you make Rhode Island your home. Ready to take the next step in your home buying journey? Click here to get started.

LEAD SAFE HOMES PROGRAM:

Do you own or rent a home that was built before 1978? If so, there may be lead paint hazards in your home, and you may qualify for a forgivable loan to fix these issues. Lead paint is particularly dangerous for children ages 6 or younger and for pregnant women. RI Housing’s Lead Safe Homes Program provides remediation of lead-paint based hazards, such as new windows and doors, interior and exterior painting and soil remediation. There are also resources to provide other healthy homes improvements, including, but not limited to, air quality improvements such as dryer vents and bathroom fans, minor electrical upgrades, and installation of carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. In most instances, assistance is free. Click here to learn more.

HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER PROGRAM:

Are you a property owner in Rhode Island with vacant units? Consider partnering with RI Housing to rent your unit through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program. The HCV Program helps eligible tenants rent safe, healthy and affordable homes by paying some or all of a the tenant’s rent. Administered by RI Housing, the program assists low-income individuals and families in obtaining and affording privately owned, market rental housing. RI Housing’s HCV Program is administered in 19 communities. Benefits for landlords include guaranteed rent, help filling vacancies, and monetary reimbursements to landlords who incur certain expenses related to tenant issues. To learn more or if you have a vacant rental unit, click here.

