Restivo’s combines quality workmanship, superior knowledge and competitive prices to provide you with the best heating and cooling service in the area. We provide professional maintenance and installation services with a real focus on customer satisfaction. Our installations are carried out by fully trained staff to the highest professional standards. We offer only the best products in the heating and cooling business. Whether your existing system needs a tuneup or you’re looking to have a brand new system installed, our full service technicians will get the job done fast and accurately. You can rest assured that installations will be completed quickly, on time, and with the highest quality products available.

CONTACT US:

Address: 295 Scituate Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919

Phone: (401) 351-7378

Website: restivos.com

