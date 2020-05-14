Breaking News
Fire breaks out near East Providence-Seekonk line
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Renewable Energy Services of New England, Inc.

Virtual Home Show
Posted: / Updated:

Renewable Energy Services of New England, Inc. is a full-service solar installation company that services clientele throughout Rhode Island. RESNE is committed to making solar energy an affordable, attractive option for every homeowner. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and set the bar for the highest level of customer service.

VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL:

Mention the “Virtual Home Show” when you call to receive 3 months of free solar electricity.

CONTACT US:

Address: 32 Kearsarge Drive, Cranston, RI 02920

Phone: (401) 556-5218

Website: resneinc.com

Email: greg.albanese@resneinc.com

CONNECT WITH US!

Renewable Energy Services of New England, Inc. on Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com