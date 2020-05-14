Breaking News
RALCO Electric & Generator

RALCO is a full-service electrical company with the experience and inventory to meet all electric needs. RALCO has built a solid reputation as a leader in electrical service since 1986. Through the years, we have expanded our experience to also include generator sales and service. We also offer 24 hour on call emergency service so we are there when you need us most.

CONTACT US:

Address: 101 State Road, Westport, MA 02790

Phone: (508) 679-3363 (Massachusetts)

Phone: (401) 490-3113 (Rhode Island)

Website: ralcoelectric.com

