Weather Now: Strong Storms Possible Into the Evening

Strong to severe storms are possible into the evening. Storms this afternoon brought hail to many communities. Any other potential storms this evening could bring torrential rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and hail.

While it won’t be raining the whole afternoon and evening, there could be a few interruptions to you outdoor activities, and some of these interruptions could come in the storm of strong thunderstorms! Highs will be in the mid 80s inland….mid to upper 70s at the south coast.

While a shower or a downpour is possible early this afternoon, the best chance of a strong thunderstorm will be mid to late afternoon (2PM-8PM).

Please be “weather aware” and know that these storms may be severe and will be capable of producing:

Damaging wind gusts

Hail

Heavy Rain

Dangerous lightning

There will also be a threat of thunderstorms on Sunday. While not everyone may get a thunderstorm on Saturday, I think most of our area get at least a shower or a thunderstorm on Sunday. The timing may also be a little different Sunday with showers and thunderstorms from the early to late afternoon.

As for the hail threat, there is chance on both days but the better chance will be on Sunday.

If you are not a fan of the humidity, Saturday will not be your favorite day. Sunday may start out a little sticky, especially at the south coast, but it will be much lower than Saturday. It may increase a bit Monday night into Tuesday with a slight chance of showers.

