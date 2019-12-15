Watch Now: It’s Okay Not to Be Okay

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, NBC 10, ABC 6, and Rhode Island PBS bring you “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay.” This first-of-its-kind special shares stories of Rhode Islanders who are not only dealing either mental health or substance abuse issues but were able to find help through statewide programs.
These members of the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association have partnered together with state officials to bring you this new, unprecedented mental health awareness campaign.
Suicide prevention: Here’s how to get help » | Parent Guide: Suicide Prevention »
Those with mental or behavioral health challenges are encouraged to visit BH Link, a behavioral health facility designed to provide immediate assistance to a person in crisis. This a professional team of registered nurses, counselors, psychiatrists, and peer specialists available to help those in need.
There is a 24/7 hotline, 401-414-LINK (401-414-4565), that will connect people to the appropriate care and resources in addition to a triage center, a 24/7 community-based walk-in/drop-off facility located on Waterman Ave. in East Providence.
