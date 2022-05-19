BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen was among numerous Buffalo sports stars who visited the scene of the Buffalo mass shooting memorial Wednesday. They brought flowers, served food and met with the community.

Players from the Bills, Sabres and Bandits were on scene, News 4’s Jeff Preval reports. “Choose love,” players’ shirts read.

Buffalo Bills players and coaches, including Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, visited the mass shooting memorial at Tops today. They brought flowers, prepared food for the community, and hung out with residents. https://t.co/hYprRgmONR pic.twitter.com/GreV47V8Wu — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 18, 2022

Earlier Wednesday, the Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to support local response efforts, along with a matching $200,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.

Bills GM Brandon Beane, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were among other players spotted in photographs and videos from the scene, as well as Kyle Okposo from the Sabres.

QB 1 @JoshAllenQB is here to pay his respects and give back to the community. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/0afQ3sLGTJ — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) May 18, 2022

Latest news on the mass shooting

Buffalo's sports heroes are here on Jefferson Ave. paying their respects and giving back. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4QLo5WdvIs — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) May 18, 2022

Bills, Sabres and Bandits players and coaches lay flowers at the Tops on Jefferson. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/JYPGHCztYW — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) May 18, 2022

Kyle Okposo talking about how important it is to bring the community together in times of need. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/3Nb6oetQ08 — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) May 18, 2022

This young fan got not only his shirt signed but also his arms autographed by @BuffaloBills players. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/JBPKRRTB8e — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) May 18, 2022

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.