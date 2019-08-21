A Burning Controversy: The Cost of War

PART 1: A SOLDIER’S STORY | PART 2: BATTLING THE BURN | PART 3: HELP AT HOME | PART 4: WASHINGTON RESPONDS | IN-DEPTH EXTRAS | 12 ON 12

(WPRI) — Two soldiers. Two stories.

They’ve suffered different illnesses, but they believe the cause of their declining health could be rooted in the same issue.

Hear from Staff Sergeant Lucus Page and Master Sergeant Geoff Dardia.

If you are a service member and have health concerns related to burn pits register in the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Burn Pit Registry

If you’d like to share a story related to this issue, contact WPRI 12 Eyewitness New reporter Caroline Goggin at cgoggin@wpri.com.