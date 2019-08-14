12 on 12 Digital Original: ‘A Burning Controversy’ premieres August 21

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fresh off its groundbreaking debut, Eyewitness News is preparing for its next 12 on 12 Digital Original – A Burning Controversy.

This month, Eyewitness News Anchor Caroline Goggin takes a closer look at what some say has the potential makings of the modern-day Agent Orange.

Could something overseas be to blame for the failing health of some U.S. service members? And what is a local organization doing to research a possible link?

Don’t miss 12 on 12: A Burning Controversy premiering Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. only on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News App.

About 12 on 12

Eyewitness News is taking in-depth, investigative journalism to new heights. Once a month, 12 on 12 will go in-depth on a local high-interest topic. Twelve times a year exclusively on WPRI.com and our WPRI 12 News App.

Cold Case Cards: All In

12 on 12 debuted in July with Cold Case Cards: All In. In a series of in-depth reports, Eyewitness News Anchor Steve Nielsen explored statewide efforts to solve cold cases – some of them decades old.