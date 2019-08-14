“12 on 12 A Digital Original: A Burning Controversy” premieres Wed., August 21st

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —  Eyewitness News is taking in-depth, investigative journalism to new heights. Once a month, 12 on 12 Digital Originals will go in-depth on a local high-interest topic. Twelve times a year exclusively on WPRI.com and our WPRI 12 News App .

This month, Eyewitness News Anchor Caroline Goggin takes a closer look at what some say has the potential makings of the modern-day Agent Orange. Could something overseas be to blame for the failing health of some U.S. service members? And what is a local organization doing to research a possible link?

Don’t miss a “12 on 12 Digital Original: A Burning Controversy” premiering Wednesday, August 21st at 5 p.m. only on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 News App.

