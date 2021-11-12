Veterans Voices: A 12 News Special Presentation airs at 6:30 pm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week, we pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving our country.
Join us for a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence as we show you the experience of Honor Flight participants, highlight programs helping veterans in our area, and share other stories honoring those who’ve served.
