The Benefits of Going Guided with Collette

1. Lack of transparency was an original sin of the Catholic sex abuse scandal. Parishioners were not informed when priests were accused, and attempts to bring the issue to light too often were met with stonewalling. Slowly, painfully, that is changing. This week the Providence Diocese published what at one time would have been an unthinkable document: a list of 50 priests "credibly accused" of abuse, along with their parish assignments and dates of removal from ministry. Almost no corner of Rhode Island was untouched: bishops assigned the 50 priests to 185 institutions in 32 cities and towns over the course of the last century. In a letter and video, Bishop Tobin described the list's publication as "an expression of the transparency we want to encourage, and the accountability we need to accept." Yet the commitment to transparency only goes so far; the document was released on a shortened three-day holiday work week for the chancery, and neither Tobin nor his compliance chief, retired State Police Maj. Kevin O'Brien, agreed to do interviews. Inevitably, that has left many unanswered questions. What did diocesan leaders know, and when did they know it? How many allegations were there against each of the 50 priests? How many additional accusations did the diocese decide were not credible? How many cases were investigated by civil authorities? Why was the 2011 removal of one priest announced at the time as a transition to senior priest status?