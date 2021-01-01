March 6, 2021

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The Dan McKee era has dawned in Rhode Island. And while the state continues to be led by a Democrat, the new governor is a marked change from his predecessor. Governor Raimondo may have campaigned as Gina from Greenville, but she had an elite résumé — Harvard, Yale Law, Rhodes Scholar, a national Rolodex — and wasn’t always known for a collaborative approach with other Rhode Island elected officials. McKee earned his own Ivy League degree while serving as Cumberland mayor (Harvard Kennedy School), but he is much more anchored in Rhode Island and its 39 communities than Raimondo was; he is also more willing to share the spotlight with fellow electeds. McKee announced a staff of 36 on Tuesday, beefing up his small team from the LG’s office with a personnel contingent that’s strongly rooted in the Blackstone Valley. The backdrop for all of the new governor’s moves is the rapidly approaching 2022 campaign cycle; he has 18 months to convince Democratic primary voters to award him his party’s nomination for a full term. And the 69-year-old has some of the best timing I’ve ever seen in politics: he’s taking office just in time to preside over the mass vaccination of Rhode Island’s population, the reopening of much of the state’s economy, and the distribution of as much as $1.1 billion in money coming to the state under President Biden’s massive relief bill. Those certainly sound like the ingredients for a high approval rating — as long as McKee’s new and untested team can execute during his initial months in office.