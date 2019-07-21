Extra precautions keeping kids cool, safe in extreme heat

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From the beach to the city, everyone was finding ways to stay cool in Saturday’s extreme heat.

In Providence, kids cooled off at city splash pads.

“This is like super hot, can’t even move.”

“I came here because it’s a really nice hot day.”

The high temperatures are especially dangerous for children.

In East Greenwich, round one of the Rhode Island Little League tournament was held an hour later than originally planned.

“Back an hour, just one hour less in the sun,” Russ Marcantonio, President, East Greenwich Little League said.

He says players had plenty of water and other drinks on hand to help stay hydrated.

A cooling station with a cold shower and mister was also available to fans, families and players. It will be available again on Sunday.

“It’s for the safety of the kids and stuff, unfortunately in the news you’ve seen instances with heat stroke and beyond and stuff so we gotta do everything we can to keep these kids safe and, keep em hydrated and stuff,” Marcantonio said.

Coaches and umpires are keeping a vigilant eye on players for any signs of heat illness.

Sunday’s games have also been pushed back due to the extreme heat.