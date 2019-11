WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A water main leak could impact the Monday morning commute for motorists traveling in the area of Airport Road in Warwick.

City officials say a leak in the area of 536 Airport Road was discovered around eight o’clock Sunday night.

Construction to fix the problem will take the road down to one lane in each direction Monday morning.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible, or expect delays.