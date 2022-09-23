NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone expecting to be on Route 146 in the coming nights should give themselves some extra travel time.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says to expect slower travel in both directions as crews demolish the Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges in North Providence.

The demolitions are planned for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The bridges will be taken apart and rebuilt in two stages, according to RIDOT.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area during the construction.