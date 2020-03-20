Traffic volumes drop significantly in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The morning and afternoon commute can be a headache for most but drive times this March seem to have drastically changed compared to last year.

Eyewitness News reviewed three traffic counting stations comparing this week in March versus the same week in March 2019: I-195 at the state line, I-95 at Lonsdale Avenue, and I-295 at Route 44.

Starting last Friday, traffic volumes at all three locations dropped significantly and dropped again on Monday.

Here are the average for the following periods:

Friday-Sunday:

Down 19.5% for I-195

Down 15.7% for I-95

Down 26.3% for I-295

Monday-Wednesday: