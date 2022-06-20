WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Shoppers heading to the Warwick Mall should be on the lookout for traffic pattern changes that will be in place for several months.

Starting Friday, June 24, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be making changes in the area of Route 2 (Bald Hill Road) and West Natick Road to make room for bridge rehabilitation work.

RIDOT said the West Natick Bridge will be closed until October. The bridge carries one-way traffic eastbound toward Route 2 and links Route 2 South to the mall through a jug handle road, which has been closed since April for work on a different bridge.

To make way for detouring traffic, the jug handle road will be reopened, according to RIDOT, while the temporary left-turn signal on Route 2 South will stay in place to allow access to the mall.

The $6.5 million project, which also includes preservation work on the Red Brooke Bridge on Route 3 (Tiogue Avenue) in West Warwick, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

More information on upcoming bridge and road projects can be found on RIDOT’s website.