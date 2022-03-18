NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge is currently closed after it got stuck in the open position, the Mass. Department of Transportation wrote Friday on Twitter.

Route 6 is closed in both directions at this time, along with the ramp from Route 18, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT said the bridge began experiencing difficulty after its regularly scheduled opening at 11:15 a.m.

Crews are working on the bridge now, but at this time, there’s no word on when it will reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible. Temporary detours are in place, and MassDOT said to expect delays.

More updates to come.