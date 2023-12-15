PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From three weeks to three days, the I-195 West “bypass lanes” on the Washington Bridge are now open to drivers.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened the lanes around 1 a.m. Friday.

This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound — all on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge.

Most ramps that had been closed will re-open, however, the Gano Street off-ramp (Exit 1D) and the on-ramps to I-195 West from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue will remain closed.

RIDOT said they will continue only allowing emergency vehicles to use the westbound side of the bridge to pass traffic.

With the bypass lanes open, RIDOT expects it will help with extreme congestion on I-195 and in the neighborhoods surrounding the highway, but there will still be delays.

This is BIG news. Lanes on I-195 West back open – traffic moving smoothly at this hour. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/3i18ZDwiTv — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) December 15, 2023

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge, which carries roughly 96,000 vehicles per day over the Seekonk River, was abruptly shut down on Monday for emergency repairs.

The eastbound side of the bridge is structurally sound because it is an entirely different structure that is only connected to the westbound side by the roadway itself, according to RIDOT.

The following recommended detours and alternate routes may be used:

Local traffic in East Providence: Use the Henderson Bridge and rejoin I-195 West at Gano Street.

Southeast Massachusetts west of Fall River, MA: Take Massachusetts Exit 1 and follow Route 114A to Route 44 West. Follow onto Route 114 (Pawtucket Avenue) or Route 1A (Newport Avenue) to I-95. This is the preferred routes for trucks.

Southeast Massachusetts east of Fall River, MA (including traffic coming from Cape Cod and the New Bedford Area): Take Massachusetts Exit 14B to Route 24 North. Follow to I-495 North to I-95.

Ferry service between Bristol and Providence is also expected to open Monday, weather permitting.

RIDOT said three ferries, with the capacity to carry 500 people, will pick up and drop off passengers every half hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

There will be shuttles “continuously” bringing commuters to their next mode of transportation, whether it be their vehicles or public transit. The routes are still being finalized but will include Colt State Park on the Bristol side and India Point Park, Kennedy Plaza and the train station on the Providence side.