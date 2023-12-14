PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic could be moving again on I-195 West a lot sooner than expected, but drivers are still dealing with heavy delays for the third straight day.

Traffic was already at a halt around 5:30 a.m. on North Broadway in East Providence — one of the detours to get to the Henderson Bridge.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge, which carries tens of thousands of vehicles per day over the Seekonk River, was abruptly shut down by the R.I. Department of Transportation on Monday for emergency repairs.

The eastbound side of the bridge is safe because it’s an entirely different structure that was built just 15 years ago, according to RIDOT.

On Wednesday, RIDOT said they will be opening two bypass lanes sooner than anticipated, putting both directions of travel on the eastbound side of the highway by this coming weekend.

Those two eastbound lanes were closed Tuesday morning to begin that work, further adding to the substantial traffic backups, but RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the end goal “should bring the travel times down.”

Alviti, Gov. Dan McKee, and other state and local leaders have scheduled their next news conference for 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

12 News plans to broadcast it live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.