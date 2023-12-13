PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the abrupt closure of the westbound lanes of I-195 on the Washington Bridge, many drivers are preparing for another day of delays.

Due to the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) needing to make emergency repairs, drivers are being diverted off the highway and through East Providence, leading to significant backups.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, traffic was already slow-moving on I-195 West near Route 114. The delays came about 30 minutes later than when backups started on Tuesday.

The Wednesday morning commute will also be slower for those driving on I-195 East after RIDOT cut that side of the highway down to two lanes.

RIDOT said work has already begun to shift westbound traffic onto those lanes while the deficiencies are repaired.

Drivers told 12 News the changes increased their commutes exponentially, with some being stuck in traffic for hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.