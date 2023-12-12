PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers are already dealing with traffic delays early Tuesday morning after the sudden closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

The R.I. Department of Transportation announced the closure Monday evening saying crews had discovered the “critical failure of some original bridge components from the 1960s.”

As of 5:30 a.m., traffic is already backed up on I-195 West as drivers are being diverted off the highway and onto Broadway in East Providence.

The detour then reroutes them to the Henderson Bridge, which will bring them to the East Side of Providence, where they can eventually get back onto the highway via Gano Street.

East Providence police have blocked off the ramp from Taunton Avenue to North Broadway. Traffic is only being allowed through the tunnel heading to the Henderson Bridge and Taunton Avenue heading West.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the faulty components were discovered by engineers working on the $78 million Washington Bridge reconstruction project. That project isn’t slated to be complete until August 2026.

Alviti warned that a number of the pins designed to brace the bridge have been severed. He warned that if the westbound side remained open, there could have been a “catastrophic failure” that might have caused it to collapse.

The traffic disruptions will worsen at 9 a.m. when RIDOT closes two lanes of I-195 East on the bridge near Exit 1A for roughly two weeks.

The plan is to then reopen those two lanes to westbound traffic, putting both directions on one side of the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.