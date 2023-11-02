CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers who utilize Route 37 in Cranston may need to alter their plans this coming weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced the eastbound side of the highway will be closed between I-295 and I-95 starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The closure is expected to last through Monday.

During that time, RIDOT will be demolishing the bridge that carries the highway over the Pawtuxet River and installing the new deck that’s been built beside it. The old bridge was deemed structurally deficient.

The ramps connecting Route 37 East to I-295, Route 2 and Pontiac Avenue will also be closed, according to RIDOT. Route 37 West will not be affected.

RIDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the bridge work. Those on I-295 South are told to take Exit 27A onto Route 117, then get on I-95 North until reaching Route 37 West.