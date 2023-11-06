CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction on the Route 37 East bridge in Cranston has ended in time for Monday evening’s commute, according to a social media post from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The bridge that carries Route 37 over the Pawtuxet River, which had been deemed structurally deficient, was demolished over the weekend as crews slid a newly constructed deck into place.

The ramps connecting Route 37 East to I-295, Route 2 and Pontiac Avenue were also closed over the weekend, according to RIDOT. Route 37 West was not affected.