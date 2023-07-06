NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers will soon see another change in the traffic pattern on Route 146 in North Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced it will be removing the lane splits in both directions on Friday and shifting all lanes to the left.

The lane splits were installed back in April so crews could rehabilitate the Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street bridges. RIDOT said the new traffic pattern will allow them to continue that work.

The lane shifts will be in place until early fall, when crews will repave that portion of the highway and move the lanes back to their original position, according to RIDOT.