PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is abruptly closing the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Monday evening due to the “critical failure of some original bridge components from the 1960s.”

The bridge, which sees more than 96,000 vehicles daily, connects East Providence to Providence by carrying I-195 over the Seekonk River.

At a briefing shortly after 5 p.m., RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the westbound side of the bridge was being shut down “as we speak.”

And just like that, RIDOT is urging everyone to avoid 195-W until further notice. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/AxjFLe2DuX — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) December 11, 2023

“Depending on the severity of what is found from the initial work, the repair could take three months of more,” RIDOT wrote in an emergency announcement.

Drivers heading westbound will be detoured onto Broadway in East Providence and have to head over the Henderson Bridge to the East Side of Providence, where they can eventually get back on the highway via Gano Street.

The traffic disruptions will grow Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., when RIDOT says it will close two lanes of I-195 East near Exit 1A for roughly two weeks. The plan is to eventually reopen those lanes to westbound traffic, putting traffic in both directions on one side of the bridge.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva told 12 News early Monday evening he had only just learned about the bridge closure, and acknowledged it will cause major disruptions. He said his biggest concern is ensuring rescue vehicles coming from East Providence can reach the hospitals on the other side of the bridge.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.