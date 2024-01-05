PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers should be aware of a new traffic pattern on I-95 starting this weekend, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

A new service road will bring traffic from I-95 North to Route 146 and the State Offices exit will be open on Saturday.

The changes are part of the Providence Viaduct Northbound project to make the highway safer and reduce delay, congestion, and vehicle emissions, RIDOT sad.

Exit 38 will move about one mile south of where it is now. RIDOT said drivers will need to take the exit sooner and will need to be in the right lane as they approach the Atwells Avenue overpass and Downtown Providence exit to reach Route 146 and State Offices.

RIDOT outlined the following changes:

I-95 North Through Traffic: Use the two left lanes to remain on I-95. These express lanes will extend over the Providence Viaduct with no exits until the Branch Avenue off-ramp (Exit 39A).

I-95 North to Route 146 North: Use the right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, both left lanes will lead onto Route 146 North.

I-95 North to State Offices: Use the right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the far right lane to take the State Offices exit.

Route 6/10 Connector and Downtown to I-95 North: Traffic will enter the new service road and should remain in the right lane. Approaching the State Offices exit, follow the signs to I-95 North.

Route 6/10 Connector and Downtown to Route 146 North: Traffic will enter the new service road and use the two left lanes onto Route 146 North.

Atwells Ave on-ramp to I-95 North or Route 146 North: Traffic will enter the new service road and should use the two left lanes to access Route 146 North or use the right lane to access I-95 North.

Drivers who miss the exit should keep driving on I-95 and take the Branch Avenue exit. There they can turn left onto Branch Avenue to get to Route 146 or turn right for North Main Street, which leads them to the State Offices area.

In addition to the new service road, the project is rebuilding 10 additional bridges.

The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day and is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island.

RIODOT said the project will be done by Fall 2025.