CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction is moving to the northbound lanes of I-95 this coming weekend as workers continue to replace the Wellington Avenue bridge.

Workers have spent the last two weeks working on the southbound lanes near Exit 33. Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti is reminding drivers to expect delays, since only two lanes will be open from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Next week, workers will also install a lane split on I-95 North. Alviti urged drivers not to switch lanes suddenly, since both sides go all the way through.

“What holds traffic up is people last minute trying to divert to another lane,” Alviti said. “You don’t have to. The lane splits will take you to the other side.”

Alviti encouraged drivers to consider alternative routes, like Route 10 or I-295, if at all possible.