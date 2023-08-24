CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning commuters heading through Cranston and Providence to plan ahead as lane closures will cause delays on part of I-95.

RIDOT will shut down lanes as they work to replace the bridge that runs over Wellington Avenue near Exit 33.

Director Peter Alviti said these lane closures will happen for four consecutive weekends, starting August 25. The shutdown will start Friday night at 8 p.m. through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Alviti said they’re conducting a “rapid-bridge construction,” meaning they’re using pre-built parts and installing them over a short period of time. He also said to expect delays and detours due to the project.

According to Alviti, drivers should avoid switching lanes as they approach the road work area.