CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Local construction crews are not taking a break during Labor Day weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said work on I-95 near Exit 33 at Route 10 will resume as they replace the bridge that crosses over Wellington Avenue.

Between the road work and extra holiday traffic, RIDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible, such as Route 10 and I-295.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said that this weekend, they’ll be closing down two lanes on the southbound side of the highway, as well a portion of Wellington Avenue under the bridge.

The Exit 33A off-ramp to Route 10 will also be shut down.

At times, there will be a lane split on I-95 South, according to RIDOT, and again on I-95 North the week of Sept. 11. Drivers are reminded to not stop or change at the split, since all lanes continue through.

RIDOT also said drivers will need to pay attention in this area, as the traffic pattern will be different each weekend. All closures will start at 7 p.m. Friday and go until 5 a.m. Monday. The changes are expected to continue until Sept. 18.