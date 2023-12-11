PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has abruptly closed the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the westbound side of the bridge will be closed for at least three months as workers make emergency repairs.

RIDOT has blocked off all of the on-ramps leading up to the bridge and has marked detours in place for drivers.

How to get around the bridge closure

From the highway itself:

Drivers already on the highway are diverted off of I-195 West toward Broadway in East Providence.

The detour continues to North Broadway before turning left onto Massasoit Avenue and over the Henderson Bridge.

Once over the bridge, drivers can make their way back to I-195 West by turning left onto Gano Street from Angell Street.

From Massachusetts:

Drivers coming from west of Fall River can take Massachusetts Exit 1 and follow either Pawtucket Avenue or Newport Avenue to I-95.

Those traveling east of Fall River can take Massachusetts Exit 14B to Route 24 North. The detour continues onto I-495 North and eventually to I-95.

When can I drive westbound over the bridge again?

It will take roughly two weeks for RIDOT to install a so-called “bypass lane” on the eastbound side of I-195, which will effectively put traffic in both directions on one side of the bridge.

RIDOT will close two of four lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge Tuesday to accommodate the bypass lane.

Once that bypass lane has been created, drivers heading toward Providence on I-195 West will be diverted onto it instead of off the highway.