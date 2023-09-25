FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding drivers to expect some delays on I-195 as the Braga Bridge undergoes routine safety inspections.

Inspections are scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 25, and last until Thursday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

MassDOT said workers will need to close single right and left lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions, and advised drivers to slow down in this area and follow the posted signage.

More information is available on MassDOT’s website.