EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday was a nightmare for drivers after the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) abruptly shut down one side of I-195 Monday evening.

The closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge has caused monumental traffic delays in surrounding communities.

With drivers being detoured through East Providence to the Henderson Bridge, there have been traffic delays not only on both sides of I-195, but also in residential neighborhoods along the Seekonk River.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said additional detour signage has been added throughout the city and officers will be out directing traffic.

However, that didn’t prevent cars from being gridlocked across the city.

Schools in East Providence had to be let out early on Tuesday and are shifting to remote learning on Wednesday due to the traffic backups.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority warned riders of major service delays on certain routes due to the traffic backups.

DaSilva said Gov. Dan McKee will be touring the city on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the situation. He also urged businesses impacted by the bridge closure to fill out an online form documenting their losses.

