Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
71°
Sign Up
Providence
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Crime
Missing Persons
Politics
RI Special Election for Congress
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Meet The Team
ReportIt!
12 Informa
It’s Good News
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Speaker Shekarchi faces Ethics Commission probe
Top Stories
‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dies at 94
Video
Florida’s largest police union endorses DeSantis …
Ethics Commission launches probe following Philly …
Local World War II veteran dies at 102
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Closings and Delays
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Live Cameras
Flight Tracker
Power Outages
Solar Report
Sky Drone 12
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Watch 12 News Newscasts
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cameras
12 Informa
TV Schedule
Street Stories
Cold Cases
Small But Strong
Community Focus
Special Reports
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Autism Redefined
The War on Alzheimer’s: The Battle Continues
Lighting the Way
Sharks
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
The Rhode Show
Who To Know
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Eli Sherman
Sarah Guernelli
Alexandra Leslie
Kate Wilkinson
Special Reports
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Recalls And Warnings
Inside the Mafia
Tracking COVID Cash
Top Stories
Speaker Shekarchi faces Ethics Commission probe
Top Stories
Ethics Commission launches probe following Philly …
Woman claims bridge debris damaged her car
Video
Smiley to keep fighting for charter school lease
Video
Families claim students unlawfully restrained
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
College
PC Hoops
Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Indy 500
Revolution Soccer
Providence Bruins
Boston Bruins
Patriots: New England Nation
Friday Night Blitz
LIV Golf
Sports Illustrated Headlines
Top Stories
Bruins take home hardware at NHL Awards show
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Olivia Young, Mount St. Charles
Video
Could Salt Lake City host Olympic Games again?
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall in trade with Bruins
Denson closing in on commitment, narrows decision …
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
12 Informa
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Recovery TV
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
On Air
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
Top Stories
Tonight on 12 News: Child Care Crisis
Video
Top Stories
6/23/2023: Speaker Shekarchi
Video
6/16/2023: US Sen. Jack Reed
Video
6/9/2023: Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor
Video
6/2/2023: Political roundtable
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Rhode Show Channels
Rhody Deals
Remarkable Women
Contests & Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Latest ‘Rhode Island Monthly’ Edition is out! Jamie …
Video
Top Stories
A berry sweet “Sofia Special” summer with Chef Ali …
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating 75 years of the RI Association of Realtors
Video
In the Kitchen: Charcuterie Board
Video
Summer gadgets and looks
Video
Expert tips on keeping kids safe online
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Mom’s Cooking
COVID-19
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Road Work
RIDOT closes part of Route 6 for weekend construction
New bridge opens connecting I-95 to Route 146
Newport roadway to close for weekend bridge demolition
Route 102 to close next week for bridge paving
Route 146 lane splits start Friday for bridge work
Travel lanes to shift on Route 116 bridge in Smithfield
RIDOT: Lane shifts coming to I-295 and Route 146
Quick Links
Pinpoint Traffic Map
Live Remote Cameras
More Road Work
Route 79 permanently closes in Fall River
Lane shifts coming to Route 44 in Smithfield
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Traffic is flowing better after …
RIDOT: Lane closures ahead for Route 6 paving
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Prepare for big changes coming …
Washington Bridge lane split to be installed Friday …
Middletown repaving roadways this week
Traffic
I-95 reopens after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
RIDOT closes part of Route 6 for weekend construction
Fiery crash on I-195 in East Providence snarls traffic
Part of Mineral Spring Ave. closed for ‘Good Burger …
New bridge opens connecting I-95 to Route 146
Newport roadway to close for weekend bridge demolition
Route 102 to close next week for bridge paving
Route 146 lane splits start Friday for bridge work
View All Traffic
Local News
Speaker Shekarchi faces Ethics Commission probe
Ethics Commission launches probe following Philly …
Local World War II veteran dies at 102
Jamestown home catches fire after apparent lightning …
Johnston, Smithfield residents urged to conserve …
Woman to plead guilty in RMV driver’s license scandal
View All Local News
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Johnston, Smithfield residents urged to conserve …
Passing Shower or Two Otherwise Dry This Afternoon
Providence police officer charged with DUI
Sisters charged with killing dad held pending trial
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in RI, MA
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
4K pounds of ‘ghost gear’ removed from Narragansett …
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid …
Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Why July’s full moon will be a little extra special
RI Special Olympian returns home with gold medal
Good Burger 2 wraps production in Rhode Island
Bear found in Pawtucket moved back to forest
Bear spotted in Pawtucket neighborhood