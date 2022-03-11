EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers of additional lane closures as crews continue to work on the Washington and Henderson bridges.

The left lane between Exits 2 and 1D on the westbound side of I-195 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday as crews work to repair the Washington Bridge.

The combined on ramp from Taunton Avenue/Veterans Memorial Parkway and Warren Avenue will be reduced to one lane as well during that times, according to RIDOT.

The transportation agency suggests drivers consider alternate routes to avoid delays, such as the Broadway and Pawtucket Avenue on ramps.

Waterfront Drive from Warren Avenue to Dexter Road is closed for construction until further notice as work continues on the Henderson Bridge.

The Henderson Parkway West ramp near the off ramp for Massasoit is also closed for the time being.

Lastly, traffic on the Henderson bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell Street in Providence has been shifted to the eastbound side.