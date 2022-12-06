PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new report on traffic safety was released overnight, and there are some mixed results for Southern New England.

Rhode Island is one of five states who ranked “good” while Massachusetts was among the bottom nine states with a “danger” rating.

The 68-page report released every year by the organization Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety looks at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and provides advice for states to improve their traffic safety.

Out of a possible 12 points, Rhode Island earned an 8 and Massachusetts earned a 3.

The grades are based on six criteria: occupant protection in a vehicle, child passenger safety, teen driving, impaired driving, distracted driving and automated enforcement to curb speed.

A further breakdown by state shows the grades are based on laws that are in place, as well as the number of deaths in the past decade. It also suggests new laws each state should implement.

The roadmap report will be formally explained at 10:30 a.m. out of Washington DC.

Below are the findings for both Rhode Island and Massachusetts: