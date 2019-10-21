Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

Westminster Street on-ramp to close as 6/10 overhaul continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those seeking to access the 6/10 Interchange from Westminster Street will need to make a detour starting next month.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be closing the on-ramp on Nov. 4 to install steel beams for a new ramp that will ultimately connect Route 10 South to Route 6 West.

The installation of a new ramp is part of RIDOT’s $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange project – which aims to improve traffic flow and replace deteriorating bridges and ramps.

The interchange will also include a new service road running north to south from Tobey Street toward Westminster Street.

Here is a list of potential detours to take while the on-ramp is closed:

  • West of the Route 6/10 highway corridor: Follow Westminster Street westbound and use either the Hartford Avenue or Plainfield Street on-ramps to Route 6 East, and then take the Route 10 South exit.
  • East of the Route 6/10 highway corridor: Follow Tobey Street or Broadway to Harris Avenue to the Tobey Street on-ramp to Route 6 West, then exit at Hartford Avenue to reverse direction to Route 6 East and then take the Route 10 South exit.

The new on-ramp to Route 10 South is expected to open Fall of 2023.

The Westminster Street on-ramp will remain closed until the project is completed.

